Jung Da Eun to substitute Kim Sae Ron on ‘Bloodhounds’ for remaining scenes after the drunk driving incident

On August 3rd, a South Korean media outlet reported that Jung Da Eun has confirmed her appearance in Netflix's original ‘Bloodhounds', replacing Kim Sae Ron, who has been in constant controversy because of the drunk driving incident. According to the report, ‘Bloodhounds', which had the least amount of filming left, gave the character Cha Hyun Joo, played by Kim Sae Ron, a death scene, and decided to substitute Jung Da Eun for the role. Jung Da Eun takes on the same or similar role as Kim Sae Ron in the drama.

‘Bloodhounds’ is the story of three young men who set foot in the loan business in pursuit of money, getting caught up in a huge force. Previously, Kim Sae Ron took on the role of Cha Hyeon Jooo and proceeded with the filming. However, as Kim Sae Ron was caught by the police on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving) in May, additional filming was prohibited.

At that time, a Netflix official announced, “All of the main filming for Kim Sae Ron has been completed.” She said, “She will appear as scheduled with no changes.” However, "Kim Sae Ron will no longer participate in the parts that require additional filming, such as back-view recording and re-shooting," he said. In conclusion, there will be no further filming of actress Kim Sae Ron."

Meanwhile, Jung Da Eun made her debut as a child in the 2014 movie 'Zoo' and made her debut in the films 'Midnight Runners', 'Student A', ’Sweet and Warm’ and 'Aloners’. She also starred in the drama ‘Love Revolution’.

