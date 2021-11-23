Jung Eunji and Choi Siwon starrer ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ to renew for 2nd season?

An official from TVING's 'Work Later, Drink Now' told E-Daily on November 23rd, "We are positively discussing the production of Season 2 of 'Work Later, Drink Now' with the production company, but it has not been confirmed yet.

Earlier, it was reported that the production team of 'Work Later, Drink Now' had recently started preparing for season 2. It is known that Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eunji, who played the lead roles in the drama, received a season 2 offer and responded positively.

'Work Later, Drink Now' is gaining popularity through word of mouth by portraying the daily lives of three women who live their lives through alcohol at the end of the day in a comical yet realistic way. Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eunji showed friendship chemistry as Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Ji Gu, who were close friends through alcohol.

After its first release on October 22, it contributed to the rapid increase in the number of inflows to Teabing, and the video released on YouTube also recorded more than 1 million views. The last 11 and 12 episodes will be released on November 26th.

The story revolves around Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Ji Gu who enjoy hanging out after work and drinking together. The three women are single and in their 30's. As for their jobs, So Hee works as a broadcasting writer, Ji Yeon as a yoga instructor, and Ji Gu as a YouTuber. Meanwhile, Kang Buk Gu (Choi Siwon) works as a PD of the TV variety show. He hangs out with these three women.

