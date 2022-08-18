Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin become Ok Taecyeon’s ‘Blind’ spot in main poster for upcoming tvN drama

In the main poster released by tvN's Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind' on August 18th, Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji and Ha Seok Jin are looking at an event from different perspectives.Welfare worker Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji) blocked the sight of detective Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon). Judge Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) implied a precarious sibling relationship by holding his younger brother Seong-jun's neck. The phrase 'After the trial, the real murder began' raised curiosity.

This drama is about ordinary citizens who have become unfair victims and the perpetrators who have closed their eyes to the uncomfortable truth.The production team said, "The three people start from a single murder case and become involved in a serial murder involving nine jury members. Please pay attention to how their relationship changes as the truth is revealed. It will also be a point of observation.”

Previously, tvN released the character posters for ‘Blind’. In the released poster, Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin), and Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji), who appeared in a thick fog, were contained. Even in situations where they cannot see even an inch ahead, there is a vigilant look in their eyes.

First of all, Ryu Sung Jun shows a curious gaze that looks at the opponent. The phrase 'a detective addicted to catching the bad guys' and comfortable attire that doesn't seem to be inconvenient when chasing a criminal make us guess the character of a passionate detective.

Unlike Ryu Sung Jun, his older brother Ryu Sung Hoon looks calm even in the fog that obscures everywhere. His expression, devoid of any warmth, harmonizes with the introduction of 'a perfectionist judge who keeps the law and principles'. Jo Eun Gi's poster, 'Human-first welfare worker invited to the trial of death', captures a different perspective from the younger brother. Her cool expression and the word 'death trial', contrary to her humanism, add to her suspicion towards her.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Ahn Bo Hyun & more display adorable smiles in ‘Youth MT’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.