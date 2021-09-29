Jung Eunji, Han Sun Hwa and Lee Sun Bin partake in riotous after work sessions in the new drama teaser

The teaser video of 'Work Later, Drink Now' was released for the first time. TVING's original 'Work Later, Drink Now', scheduled to be released for the first time in October, is based on Mikan's next webtoon 'Drunk City Maidens', and is a full-fledged riding tactic drama depicting the daily lives of three women whose believe the remedy to work stress is a glass of wine at the end of the day.

Ahn So-hee (Lee Sun Bin), Han Ji-yeon (Han Sun Hwa), and Kang Ji-woo (Jung Eunji) are the absolute main parties and best friends, and Kang Buk-goo (Choi Si Won) is scheduled to add a pleasant charm to the people who are waiting for the drama. It raises expectations even more.

In the released video, Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eunji open the door with excitement as they open beer bottle caps without hesitation with a spoon and make a cocktail of soju and beer with brilliant hand techniques. Lightly clashing glasses and a high-tension voice resonated all night long, causing laughter and riot with the viewers.

On September 29th, TVING released a main poster and a special webtoon poster featuring the three best friends of 'Work Later, Drink Now'. The main poster shows Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eunji enjoying alcohol with a straw.

With Lee Sun Bin, who puts air on her cheek while drinking, Jung Eunji with a cynical expression, and Han Sun Hwa with a subtle smile on her lips, the three characters they will play with various charms keeps the viewers even more curious.

We are looking forward to our first meeting with the 'drunk city women', who will cause not only comical laughter but also strong sympathy that calls for applause. 'Work Later, Drink Now' will be released exclusively on TV in October.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ok Taecyeon cries over his fate in a new hilarious trailer of tvN's upcoming drama 'Inspector Joy'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the teaser and the main poster? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.