Jung Eunji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Seon Hwa starrer ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ CONFIRMED for season 2

On December 15th, the drama ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ Season 2 will be produced. Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eunji, and Choi Siwon have been confirmed to come together for season 2. The drama is based on the webtoon 'Drunk City Maidens' and it depicts the daily lives of three women who believe in winding down with alcohol at the end of the day.

Lee Sun Bin (Ahn So Hee), Han Sun Hwa (Han Ji Yeon), and Jung Eunji (Kang Ji Gu) are the three best friends who are life of the party, and Choi Siwon (Gangbuk Gu) showed a pleasant charm as a point of view. The ‘drunk trio’ gained sympathy and affection by realistically blending friendship, the sorrows of office workers, and the scene of a drinking party. The number of views of the YouTube clip video exceeded 60 million views within a month and a half of its release.

The reason why the series did unexpectedly well is because they represent a different facet of life that people in their 20s and 30s face as they settle in life but aren’t sure of their choices. Ahn So Hee is the one that tries to hold everyone when the chips are down while her life is in shambles, Han Ji Yeon seems like an airhead but she actually is extremely calculative and has experience to depend on and Kang Ji Gu is a person that does not show any of her feelings because she does not want to rely on her pain anymore but when it comes to the people she loves, she is ready to do everything in her power to help them.

These people are not exaggerated caricatures or just comic relief, they have real emotions and experiences that the viewers can relate to. Their drunk adventures, sober struggles and incidents that break a person really gives the viewers an outsider’s view into the life of a person who is just trying to find a place in this world.

