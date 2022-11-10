Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sun Hwa star in the ‘Gatsby’ parody ‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ poster

Work Later, Drink Now: TVING's original ‘Work Later, Drink Now' showed an upgraded fun party of Ahn So Hee (Lee Sun Bin), Han Ji Yeon (Han Sun Hwa), and Kang Jiwoo (Jung Eun Ji) through the teaser. This time, Gatsby poster, a parody of the movie 'The Great Gatsby', and a moving poster that moves vividly, are raising interest.

About the poster: First of all, Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Jiwoo in luxurious suits catch the eye. The three friends who used to clash with soju glasses at a local bar, whether happy or sad, are showing off their glamorous mood with luxurious cocktail glasses. It is expected that the three women, regardless of genre as well as master or servant, will fill the city night with what kind of story they will tell. In the midst of this, the welcome message 'Let's wet your eyes!' also draws attention. It makes us guess that there will be pleasant laughter like fireworks exploding behind them, as well as moving moments that will moisten the heart. In the moving poster, you can feel the charm of the characters more realistically.