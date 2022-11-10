Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sun Hwa star in the ‘Gatsby’ parody ‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ poster
TVING released a new poster for ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ starring Jung Eunji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sun Hwa where they imitate the famous ‘Gatsby’ pose. Read ahead to know more.
Work Later, Drink Now:
TVING's original ‘Work Later, Drink Now' showed an upgraded fun party of Ahn So Hee (Lee Sun Bin), Han Ji Yeon (Han Sun Hwa), and Kang Jiwoo (Jung Eun Ji) through the teaser. This time, Gatsby poster, a parody of the movie 'The Great Gatsby', and a moving poster that moves vividly, are raising interest.
About the poster:
First of all, Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Jiwoo in luxurious suits catch the eye. The three friends who used to clash with soju glasses at a local bar, whether happy or sad, are showing off their glamorous mood with luxurious cocktail glasses. It is expected that the three women, regardless of genre as well as master or servant, will fill the city night with what kind of story they will tell.
In the midst of this, the welcome message 'Let's wet your eyes!' also draws attention. It makes us guess that there will be pleasant laughter like fireworks exploding behind them, as well as moving moments that will moisten the heart. In the moving poster, you can feel the charm of the characters more realistically.
The characters from the drama:
Ahn So Hee has a relaxed atmosphere like the cocktail Kahlua Milk, Han Ji Yeon with a freshness that resembles a margarita, and Kang Jiwoo with a cool charisma like Blue Hawaii. On the other hand, Kang Buk Gu (Choi Siwon), who is showing off his presence with just one stinging expression, was also caught. Curious about what kind of event he will present, he created a new wind in the daily life of the three friends in the drama. As such, the irreplaceable charms of Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, Kang Jiwoo, and Kang Buk Gu, who have completely transformed into 'Sultsby' rather than drunkards, will add fun to the drama.
TVING's original 'Work Later, Drink Now', which marks the beginning of the second season, will be released for the first time on December 9th.
