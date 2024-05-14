She Is Different Day and Night is an upcoming romantic-comedy K-drama that follows a unique plot, starring Lee Jung Eun and Jung Eunji in the lead roles. Moreover, the series has finally released the first teaser, creating anticipation within the K-drama community. The show is set to release soon in the coming days.

She Is Different Day and Night releases first teaser trailer

On May 14, 2024, the production company of the upcoming K-drama titled She Is Different Day and Night has released the first video teaser. In the short snippet, young and vibrant Jung Eunji appears where she is seen having the time of her life. She is seen doing everything that a youthful person does until an incident that changes her life entirely. When the night ends and the sun rises she transforms into Lee Jung Eun, an older woman who she fails to recognize. Confused by the instance she tries to figure out what caused the situation.

However, she does not give up on life and goes to her new job every day in her new body. But everyone is shocked when they witness that the older woman is able to carry out all the tasks easily. With swiftness and consistency, she excels at everything at work and impresses her co-workers. As the story develops she faces certain instances where she is met with complicated situations and she has to deal with it all on her own.

Watch She Is Different Day and Night teaser trailer

She Is Different Day and Night cast, plot and release date

Apart from Lee Jung Eun and Jung Eunji, the cast ensemble of the series also includes Choi Jin Hyuk, Baek Seo Hoo, Yoon Byung Hee, and more. It is by Lee Hyeong Min, who has previously also created shows like I’m Sorry, I Love You, and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

The plot of the series follows a young woman, Lee Min Jin, in her 20s who is a diligent aspiring civil servant and has been appearing for exams for a long time. However, she lands an internship but her life turns upside down when she transforms into a 50-year-old woman, Lim Soon. Moreover, she also gets entangled with a talented prosecutor, Gye Ji Woong. The show is scheduled to be released on June 15, 2024, on the JTBC network.

