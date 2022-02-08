Jung Gun Joo, Lee Shin Young and Kim Do Wan cast in upcoming film about a basketball team from Busan

According to many media reports on February 8, rising stars Jung Gun Joo, Lee Shin Young and Kim Do Wan have been cast in their upcoming debut film ‘Forgotten’. Based on a true story, the movie shows the life of Jungang High School basketball team from Busan. They’ve been slated to begin filming in March.

Jung Gun Joo, who debuted in 2017, will be starring in his first film with 'Forgotten'. As he is building recognition not only through his warm visuals and physical abilities, but also through his stable acting, expectations are high on his character acting. Lee Shin Young, who gained popularity through the drama 'Crash Landing on You' (2019), is currently starring through the Disney+ drama 'Rookie Cops'. We are looking forward to seeing how his character will transform into a basketball player.

Kim Do Wan, who has played high school students in dramas 'Seventeen' (2017), 'A Moment of Eighteen' (2019), and 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' (2020), We wonder what kind of image he will show in 'Forgotten'.

In 2012, when Kang Yang Hyeon, the writer of the story, was the coach of the Jungang High School basketball team, he recorded the myth of runner-up at the 37th Korea Basketball Association long-term national championship. At that time, the basketball team at Jungang High School had 6 members, and even though one person was injured during the tournament, he wrote a miraculous story that made it to the finals and finished runner-up.

