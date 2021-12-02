Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo have an unexpected encounter kickstarting their journey in ‘Snowdrop’

As the days for the release of what might be a magnum opus from the team of ‘SKY Castle’ come closer, the uncontrollable excitement of the day also hits hard. The newest pairing in the form of one of the best melodrama actors and a BLACKPINK member has everyone on the edge of their seats.

To add to the hype, JTBC has now shared the first stills of the upcoming drama, ‘Snowdrop’ where Im Suho (Jung Hae In) and Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) meet each other for the first time. The fateful encounter sees the troubled face of Eun Young Ro looking at a man cautiously. His back in full view, we can spot his hands at the sides of her arms. The next photo shows that he is none other than Im Suho with a worried expression on his face, now in an embrace with the girl in front of him.

Finally, the third image reveals the two of them in the same frame with Eun Young Ro searching for answers on Im Suho’s face as he tries not to tumble down and locks himself steady. This can be assumed to be the famous first meeting of the two people who will now embark on a tumultuous journey of first love, betrayal and heartbreak.

What is known is that this encounter might see Women’s college student Eun Young Ro hiding an injured man in her dorm room as the two develop feelings for each other. Set during a politically difficult time, ‘Snowdrop’ premieres on December 18 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

