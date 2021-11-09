Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starrer ‘Snowdrop’ CONFIRMS broadcast date with teaser poster

JTBC's new Saturday drama 'Snowdrop' unveils a poster with Suho (Jung Hae In), who is looking somewhere with faint eyes, under the warm sunlight on November 9th and staring at Bo Young Ro (Jisoo) with affectionate eyes. 'Snowdrop' will be broadcasted for the first time at 10:30 pm on Saturday, December 18.

In the teaser poster, Jung Hae In and Jisoo expressed the fresh start of Suho and Young Ro with their expressions full of excitement, and they showed the affectionate feelings that came and went between the two characters in a pose that looked at each other as if cautiously. In particular, 'Snowdrop', a dimly visible white flower draped between Suho and Youngro, adds a romantic atmosphere to the two people and makes viewers' hearts pound.

However, the appearance of the two makes you feel the blissful moment of the lover at the beginning and the strange tension formed at the end of the mismatched gaze. Also, ‘You mustn’t hear it. The copy of 'Love and Destiny' also creates an atmosphere that is contrary to the warm atmosphere of the poster, raising expectations for the drama's narrative.

'Snowdrop' is a drama about a desperate love story that goes against the times of Suho, a prestigious university student who suddenly jumped into a dormitory at a women's university in Seoul in 1987, and Young Ro, a female college student who hid and healed him even in the midst of surveillance and crisis. The meeting between popular actor Jung Hae In and global artist Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, has attracted attention. A lot of attention is focused on the freshness of youth and the fresh romance that the two actors, who are already showing perfect chemistry, will draw.

'SKY Castle' writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Cho Hyun Tak once again collaborated, and it is a JTBC new Saturday drama featuring not only Jung Hae In X Jisoo, but also Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yu Jin. 'Snowdrop' will be broadcasted for the first time at 10:30 pm on Saturday, December 18.

