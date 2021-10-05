Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo star in a dreamy and romantic poster of their upcoming drama 'Snowdrop'

K-drama fans, attention! The first poster for BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' is here and we are so excited about it! Set in 1987 Seoul, the upcoming romance drama narrates the emotional love story of university students Su Ho and Young Ro. Jung Hae In plays elite university student Su Ho, who suddenly appears at a women’s university dorm in a bloodied state one day, while BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance.

The drama has been in the news ever since it was announced, but we are glad that the cast and the makers of the drama have braved the unwarranted criticism and presented us with the first look of the drama. Paying tribute to the popular romantic musical 'La La Land', the two young lovers gaze lovingly at each other as they dance together under a spotlight at a party. The text on the poster reads, 'The blooming of radiant first love.' The entire poster is painted in shades of pink and purple, giving it a dream-like, magical feeling!

You can check out the poster below:

'Snowdrop' is written by Yoo Hyun Mi and directed by PD Jo Hyun Tak, who previously worked together on the hit drama 'SKY Castle', for the same network. Other cast members include Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin. 'Snowdrop' is scheduled to premiere in December.

