Jung Hae In and Ji Chang Wook to appear on ‘House on Wheels’ season 3?

On November 24, it was reported that Jung Hae In and Ji Chang Wook were offered to be guests on the popular tvN variety show ‘House on Wheels’ that is currently running its third season. Soon, an official from tvN confirmed the news and said that the episode has already been shot; however, the broadcast date is yet to be decided.

‘House on Wheels’ is a reality show that has regular cast members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won along with a maknae for the season, go on a bus tour over South Korea and invite famous guests to come along for a chat and a meal. This year’s third member is actor Gong Myung, when in the past it has been Yeo Jin Goo and Im Si Wan for the previous seasons respectively.

Some of the beloved guests include Gong Hyo Jin, IU, Bae Doona, Oh Jung Se and Kim Yoo Jung that received a lot of attention from fans. This episode with guests Jung Hae In and Ji Chang Wook is said to be the biggest episode for this season.

Jung Hae In has established himself as a known actor in the recent years with his roles in ‘One Spring Night’, ‘Something In The Rain’ and ‘D.P’ while the anticipation is high for his next, ‘Snowdrop’ alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Ji Chang Wook’s notable roles include ‘Healer’, ‘Suspicious Partner’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City’. He is currently shooting for his upcoming series ‘The Sound of Magic’ which also stars Hwang In Yeop.

‘House on Wheels’ airs every Thursday at 8:40 PM KST. on tvN.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 11 exciting K Dramas premiering in November 2021 feat. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' & 'Hellbound'