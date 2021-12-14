Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan starrer series ‘D.P’ CONFIRMED to renew for a new season

'D.P', which was released in August, is the story of Jun-ho (Jung Hae In) and Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo Hwan), an arrest team (D.P.), who catch deserters, and face a reality they never knew existed. In Season 2, director Han Jun Hee will direct and writer Kim Bo Yong will co-write the screenplay, and they will work together once again after season 1.

The work is based on the webtoon 'D.P's Day' by writer Kim Bo Tong, and director Han Jun Hee of 'Chinatown' and 'Peppin' completed the story of deserters and soldiers chasing them with a delicate and sharp gaze, which no one paid attention to. It received great acclaim. Season 1 of 'D.P' ended when Junho, wearing the rank of first officer, started walking in a different direction from the crew after the incident that left everyone hurt. Even after the ending credits started, the sound of footsteps continued for a while, raising explosive curiosity about what kind of story would unfold in the future.

'D.P' captivated both the public and critics with its fresh material and attractive character, called a deserter arrest squad. In addition to the bromance of Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan, the performances of Kim Seong Gyun, Son Seok Gu, and Jo Hyeon Cheol, as well as actors, aroused a passionate sympathy for men and women of all ages, regardless of generation. It is also a work that leaves a poignant message with realistic directing that reveals the absurd reality without adding or subtracting.

In addition, 'D.P' is the only Korean series to be selected in the New York Times' Best International TV Show TOP 10 on December 3rd. Various overseas media outlets said, “‘D.P.’, which represents the dark and cold modern society, is the most brilliant Korean drama series this year”. “The bold will to highlight violence in the military with consistently excellent acting and brilliant filming from start to finish stands out. A work of art” (NME), leaving a warm acclaim, expressing that 'D.P' is a story that fits not only Korea but also all societies.

