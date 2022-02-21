Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin’s ‘Something In The Rain’ CONFIRMS an Indian remake

On February 21, it was revealed by JTBC Studio that the famous K-drama ‘Something In The Rain’ will be getting remade in India. Pocket Aces has been roped in for the remake alongside the original creators, JTBC Studio. ‘Something In The Rain’ premiered in March, 2018 and had a fruitful 16 episode run.

The official statement reads, “We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of ‘Something In the Rain’ with Pocket Aces, India’s largest digital entertainment company.” The drama itself was a massive hit on its release achieving 8.3 percent of peak viewership rating in the metropolitan regions of South Korea.

‘Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food’ is the other name of the drama ‘Something In The Rain' where noona is a term used to refer to a female by a male younger than her. Starring the beloved actors Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin who brought a love story to life with their painfully well-dealt characters. The story spun on multiple taboos in the world of dating and work where an older female, younger male relationship between close friends is plated over emotional attachments and healthy decisions.

Pocket Aces has been well known for its work with one of its most favoured releases being ‘Little Things’ that ran its fourth season in October 2021 following massive success of each edition.

