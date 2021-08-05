Jung Hae In CONFIRMED to star in Lee Je Hoon's directorial debut film 'Unframed'; Pyo Ye Jin to make a cameo

Yes, you read it right! According to reports on August 5, Lee Je Hoon is preparing to make his directorial debut with a short film for the 'Unframed' project, which will star Jung Hae In in the lead role. This will be his debut project as a director. Not just that, Lee Je Hoon's 'Taxidriver' co-star Pyo Ye Jin will also be making a special appearance in the short film.

The project is produced by the film company Hardcut, and it features short films by actors Park Jung Min, Choi Hee Seo, Son Seok Gu and Lee Je Hoon. Previously, Lee Je Hoon established his one-man agency 'COMPANY ON' after parting ways with his former management, Saram Entertainment. Lee Je Hoon shared his plans to direct and produce the original Watcha series 'Unframed' this year. Lee Je Hoon and Jung Hae In began filming the short film on August 4, and the storyline will revolve around the reality and concerns of the younger generations. Jung Hae In will also be starring in the action-filled Netflix series 'DP' and 'Snowdrop' opposite BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

Also, Lee Je Hoon's 'Taxidriver' co-star Pyo Ye Jin will be making a special appearance in the short film as well. It is believed that the two actors struck a chord while filming 'Taxidriver' and hence Pyo Ye Jin immediately agreed to feature in a cameo role as well. Lee Je Hoon established the film production company 'Hard Cut' in conjunction with CEO Kim Yu Kyung and director Yang Kyung Mo and plan to release 'Unframed' in December. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

