Jung Hae In on his preparation for ‘Snowdrop’ role: Discussed reactions with Jisoo

‘Snowdrop’ is finally available to its global audience and we cannot emphasize how much the fans are loving it. The undeniably chemistry of the leads has become the talk of the town once again as the BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer digs deep into emotions. With its original premiere already underway in South Korea mid-December 2021, fans were eagerly waiting for the international release.

The stellar cast seems to have prepared a lot for the drama and the leads more so. Talking about his preparations for the role of Lim Sooho, actor Jung Hae In shared his relentless attempts to bring out the best form of his character. “I was always thinking about how to show Sooho responding and adapting to different environments.” In order to portray the true essence of the role, he added, “I had a lot of discussion with the director about how much balance Sooho’s character should maintain, since he isn’t alone in this; the woman he loves is also going through turbulent times together with him.”

And the highlight of this came with him quipping about his relationship with co-star Jisoo, as the two seem to have mastered their portrayals. “Jisoo and I discussed this a lot during rehearsals and shaped our reactions to each other’s actions. It was a fun, mutual process.”

The 16-episode political romance displays the tough times in South Korea and a forbidden love story in the midst of it. ‘Snowdrop’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar as new episodes are released every week on Wednesdays.

