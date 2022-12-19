Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo celebrate 1 year of Snowdrop; Post Instagram stories

The popular K-drama Snowdrop celebrates its one-year anniversary today. Jung Hae In and Jisoo , the drama's lead couple, have reminisced over the drama by uploading images of their characters in the drama.

A picture of Jung Hae In and his Snowdrop persona appeared on his Instagram story. In the drama, he portrayed Im Soo Ho. The picture is a scene from the drama. As part of his celebration of one year of snowdrop, Jung Hae In captions the image with a snowflake emoji. Jung Hae In wowed viewers with his outstanding acting in the drama.

Jisoo also posted an Instagram story where she posted pictures of her character Youngro. She captioned, “It’s been one year already… Youngro, how are you? Take care!”

This was Jisoo's first leading part in a K-drama, which is meaningful to both her and the viewers that enjoyed watching snowdrop. Jisoo balanced both the filming of Snowdrop and the promotion of BLACKPINK's song "Lovesick Girls" during the production of the drama. She received praise from many people for her performance in the drama.

About Snowdrop

Starring are Jung Hae In, Jisoo, Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin in the South Korean drama serial Snowdrop. Every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST), the drama aired on JTBC for 16 episodes from December 18, 2021, to January 30, 2022. The events of Snowdrop take place in 1987, a critical year in South Korean history that saw the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a large-scale protest movement intended to pressure the dictatorship in South Korea to hold free elections, and the democratic elections that followed in December 1987, which resulted in the dissolution of the authoritarian Fifth Republic of Korea and the founding of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea.

The events of Snowdrop take place between November and December 1987. A female university student named Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) discovers a graduate student named Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae-in) drenched in blood and hides him from the authorities in her dorm room. But it turns out that Soo-ho is not who he seems to be. The two's story develops while political unrest plays out in the background, and they develop a romantic relationship.