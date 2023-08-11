Jung Hae In and Im Siwan enjoy and explore Scotland in first posters of upcoming travel series

On August 11, JTBC released the posters for the awaited travel series starring D.P. 2’s Jung Hae In and Squid Game 2’s Im Siwan. The posters showed the two close friends drinking and exploring Scotland while keeping a sweet smile on their faces. The fans loved their bond as they commented things like “Thank you for sharing and making our day happier” and “I can't wait to see you guys!”

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan’s upcoming travel series:

The two actors will be working together in JTBC's new series 'Learning on a Trip' (literal translation), which will be released each Wednesday from August 23rd. Im Siwan and Jung Hae In are colleagues in the entertainment industry and are companions who were born in 1988. Together, the whiskey lovers visit Scotland, one of the biggest makers of whiskey. To emanate the appeal of young people that they have never shown in their acting careers. The city is loaded with historical destinations and the two actors' Scottish voyages, which show the tremendous natural settings. From the perspective of MBTI, they said they complete one another and yet have their differences which comes up in Scotland. Im Siwan, who has magnificent English abilities, functions as a travel coordinator, openly chatting with local people in Scotland. Jung Hae In, similar to an older sibling, flaunts a friendly character and takes care of Im Siwan. They display their chemistry in the episodes.

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan’s dramas:

Jung Hae In recently acted in D.P 2 in his recurring character Ahn Jun Ho. He did a great job in the episodes as he grew into his character. The action scenes, high emotions and the ending- Jung Hae In improved even more. Im Siwan, on the other hand, has been casted in Squid Game 2. Fans were excited to see him return to a genre he is good at- suspense thriller. Known as a versatile actor, he was a romance lead and then transformed into a villain. With this travel series, we hope to see them try the cuisine of Scotland as well!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, TWICE’s Nayeon, Jihyo and others attend SOMI’s album listening party