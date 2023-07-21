Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan's D.P.2: Release date, cast, plot, fan theories and all you need to know

The highly anticipated second season of the South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series, D.P.2., has wrapped up filming and is confirmed to premiere on Netflix in July 2023. Based on the webtoon D.P. Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a global fan base.

The star-studded cast of D.P. 2

The cast members for the second season include talented actors such as:

Jung Hae In as Private Ahn Joon Ho

Koo Kyo Hwan as Corporal Han Ho Yeol,

Ji Jin Hee as Gu Ja Woon

Son Suk Ku as Captain Im Ji Sup

Kim Ji Hyun as Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun,

Kim Sung Kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom Gu

Cho Hyun Chul as Jo Suk-bong, and several others.

When is D.P.2 going to release?

Set to premiere on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET, D.P. Season 2 continues the gripping story adapted from Kim Bo-tong's acclaimed webtoon D.P. Dog's Days. Bo-tong is the series' screenplay writer, while Han Jun-hee serves as the director. The release of the official trailer for Season 2 has fueled excitement among K-drama fans, eagerly anticipating what the upcoming season has in store.

D.P.2 Plot expectations

Season 2 picks up after the devastating events of the first season's finale, where Suk Bong held Hwang Jang-Soo hostage. Detective Na's intervention prevented Hwang's death, but Jun-Ho had to stop Suk Bong from causing further harm. In a tragic turn of events, Suk Bong obtains Detective Han's gun and goes after Hwang, resulting in a devastating outcome. Ultimately, Suk Bong takes his own life, forcing Jun-Oh to make a life-altering decision to walk away from his unit.

The plot of Season 2 delves into the aftermath of Suk Bong's suicide. Sergeant Park faces accountability for his role in the tragedy, and Captain Ji Sup is transferred to a different unit. Meanwhile, Ahn Joon Ho, still fulfilling his military obligation, participates in marching training with new members but eventually decides to take a different path. The season revolves around Joon Ho's attempts to avoid arrest, utilizing his D.P. soldier training and knowledge. Additionally, there are hints of a history of bullying and harassment within the military ranks, as Detective Han aims to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Suk Bong's unit.

