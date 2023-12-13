Jung Hae In confirms lead role for first romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son

Jung Hae-In has been confirmed as the lead in the romantic drama Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min is in talks to take on the role of the lead female character. Jung Hae In is known more for his serious roles in dramas like D.P. and romantic dramas like Something in the Rain. Almost a decade has passed since his debut but the actor has never ventured into the world of lighthearted and sweet romantic comedies.

On December 13, FNC Entertainment confirmed Jung Hae In would be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min is also in talks to join the project. The drama is set to commence production in 2024 and the series will be released in the second half of 2024. Jung Hae In will be taking on the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

More about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae-In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then, the actor has starred in many unconventional roles, like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In for Love in 2020.

The actor has stunned the audience with his performances, ranging from a loveable pharmacist in One Spring Night to a calm and quiet soldier in D.P. His charm and talent have worked magic and managed to hook us into our seats. Strangely enough, the actor has never been seen in any romantic comedies. Jung Hae In has been a part of many romantic dramas, including Snowdrop, which starred BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, While You Were Sleeping, and more.

