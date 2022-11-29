Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Hye Jun star in ominous character posters for ‘Connect’

Connect is gearing up for its world premiere in the coming week and the many updates are ensuring that viewers stay on their toes ahead of the release. The Disney+ K-drama which was also screened at this year’s Busan International Film Festival and is receiving a lot of attention for its stellar cast and skilled crew is promising a great start. Connect character posters

Actor Jung Hae In, who will take on the lead role of Ha Dong Soo, can be seen covering his eye which is the base of the storyline. As always, he is charismatic and knee-deep into his role as the humanoid. The styling and designing of the posters are very dark and gloomy, in line with the theme of the show which aims to focus on a new race of immortals named Connect. As one of them, Ha Dong Soo suddenly faces a new change in his life after one of his eyes gets stolen.

Go Kyung Pyo is the fine-looking serial killer Oh Jin Seok with a leather jacket to emphasize his stature and an unreadable expression on his face. Kim Hye Jun is the mysterious and secret helper Lee Yi Rang, who is aware of the secret of Connect and ends up infused in the case.

Connect The story follows the new immortal race through Ha Dong Soo who is taken down by organ hunters. After stealing his eye from him, it is given to Oh Jin Seok who seems to be a normal office worker but hides his true face under the facade of his unsuspicious actions. As multiple killings start taking place, Ha Dong Soo begins to see them through his connection with his eye and decides to stop the murderer. Connect premieres on December 7.

