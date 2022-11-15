Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo starrer thriller drama ‘Connect’ to release all episodes on THIS date

Disney+ announced on November 15th that all 6 episodes of the original series 'Connect' will be released on December 7th. 'Connect' is about a new human being with an immortal body, 'Connect' Jung Hae In (Dong Soo), who is kidnapped by an organ trafficking organization and loses one of his eyes. It is a story about the pursuit of immortality. Actors Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Hye Jun will star in the film, and director Miike Takashi, who is known as the master of Japanese genre films, will take the megaphone.

About the main poster:

The main poster that was released draws attention as it contains the sharp gaze of Jung Hae In, who is a newcomer with an immortal body and has lost one eye to an organ trafficking organization. Centered on Jung Hae In staring straight ahead, the cool expression of serial killer Go Kyung Pyo (Jin Seop), who has his eyes, overlaps, creating a tense tension, implying that the two will unfold a sharp confrontation in the future. In addition, Jung Hae In's helper Kim Hye Jun (Lee Rang), who knows the secret of Connect, adds a mysterious atmosphere, and dark red tentacles connect them to complete a unique and fresh visual.

The main trailer for 'Connect':

The main trailer doubles the tension by depicting the full-scale pursuit of serial killer Go Kyung Pyo and Connect Jung Hae In, who have been shrouded in mystery. In addition, the imaginative settings from the original webtoon are expected to be drawn with a more complete visual in this work, adding to expectations.

Jung Hae In:

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor. He first made an appearance in AOA Black's music video for ‘Moya’ in 2013 and officially debuted through the TV series Bride of the Century the next year. He gained recognition for his main role in the 2017 television series While You Were Sleeping and for his supporting role in Prison Playbook. Jung Hae In had his first lead role in the 2018 drama Something in the Rain, and followed with One Spring Night in 2019. Jung Hae In gained even greater recognition through his lead roles in D.P. (2021) and Snowdrop (2021–22).