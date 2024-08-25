Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door and Jang Na Ra-Nam Ji Hyun's Good Partner lead timeslots with high viewerships

Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min topped its timelot with the 3rd episode. The rom-com has been garnering much love and attention since its release. Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra's Good Partner remained steady and achieved high viewership. Here is a look at the viewership ratings of K-drama which aired this Saturday, which is August 24.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door achieved a viewership rating of 4.3 and took first place in its timeslot. Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together being neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Good Partner enjoyed a significant rise in viewership and received 17.2 percent and also topped its timeslot.

The story revolves around a veteran divorce lawyer and a newbie with different values and personalities. Jang Na Ra plays the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Nam Ji Hyun is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. In the teaser, she mentions that her boss has the ability to spoil people's moods. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

Advertisement

The thriller drama Black Out scored 4.4 percent viewership. The much-anticipated romance comedy starring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min premiered with a viewership rating of 0.6 percent. DNA Lover saw a slight increase and gained 0.8 percent. Bad Memory Eraser maintained its score of 0.4 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched this week with 18.4 nationwide average viewership rating.

ALSO READ: Pachinko 2 Ep 1 Recap and Review: Kim Min Ha's struggle as single mother amid war is gruesome; Lee Min Ho returns