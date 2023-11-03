Jung Hae In may lead rom-com drama Mom’s Friend’s Son; declines role in Some And Shopping

Actor Jung Hae In, known more for his serious roles in dramas like D.P. and romantic dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, is in talks to star in a new rom-com drama. The actor has been offered a role in Mom’s Friend’s Son (literal title). Jung Hae In was also in talks to star in another rom-com drama titled Some And Shopping about a month ago but has declined the offer.

Jung Hae in talks to star in Mom’s Friend’s Son

On November 3, it was reported by media outlet OSEN that actor Jung Hae In is currently considering an offer to star in tvN’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama titled Mom’s Friend’s Son (literal title). In response to this report, Jung Hae In’s agency, FNC Entertainment, confirmed that he has indeed received an offer to star in the drama Mom’s Friend’s Son and is currently in the process of reviewing it.

Mom’s Friend’s Son is a fresh romantic comedy project helmed by director Yoo Je Won and penned by writer Shin Ha Eun, who was also part of the team behind the popular rom-com, slice-of-life drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The production team plans to begin filming in the first half of the upcoming year, and the drama is slated for a 2024 premiere.

If Jung Hae In does join the cast of Mom’s Friend’s Son, it will mark his debut in the romantic-comedy genre. Despite nearly a decade in the industry since his debut, the actor has not explored the world of lighthearted and sweet romantic comedies until now. This will give fans a chance to witness the actor in a new setting.

Jung Hae In declines role in Some And Shopping

On October 2, it was reported that Jung Hae In had been cast in the romantic comedy K-drama Some and Shopping. This series centers around the story of a CEO and a show host who engage in constant bickering during the day but find themselves deeply attached to each other at night. Jung Hae In was set to play the role of Lee Hae Seok, the CEO of a natural skincare brand. His character is portrayed as highly intelligent, consistently ranking first in his school days, and he, as a person, is determined and has a fun personality.

The While You Were Sleeping’s actor’s agency stated that he was considering the role. Now it is being reported that the actor has declined the lead role in the show and won’t be starring in it.

