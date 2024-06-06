Jung Hae In Quiz: How well do you know the D.P. actor?

Jung Hae In is know for various hit dramas like Something in the Rain, D.P. and many more. Take the quiz below to test how well you know the actor.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jun 06, 2024  |  10:03 PM IST |  9.4K
Jung Hae In has impressed viewers with his amazing acting in several dramas like Something in the Rain, D.P., Snowdrop and many more. The actor has played a variety of characters from a loveable pharmacist in One Spring Night to a calm and quiet soldier in D.P. His charm and talent have worked magic and managed to hook us to our seats. 

More about Jung Hae In 

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020. Take the Jung Hae In quiz below. 

