Jung Hae In shares a sneak peek from D.P. season 2 set; Premiere date dropping soon?

Actor Jung Hae In has treated his fans with his handsome visuals once again. Sharing a photo from the sets of the upcoming season 2 of the Netflix series D.P. he sent the internet into a frenzy with his looks.

Jung Hae In

In a new update on his Instagram account, the South Korean star shared a photo wearing the military uniform as seen in the show. Back in a buzz cut, possibly following the completion of Connect- his upcoming project with Miike Takashi, he looked ready to take on his famed role. He captioned the post with “Revealing the set of D.P. season 2. I mean to say see you again tomorrow”, this has raised the expectations about the upcoming updates for the show. Jung Hae In starred as Private Ahn Joon Ho in the Netflix military drama D.P. Based on a webtoon, the story follows the military police, also known as the Deserter Pursuit, who have the job of catching hold of military deserters.