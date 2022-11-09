Jung Hae In shares a sneak peek from D.P. season 2 set; Premiere date dropping soon?
South Korean actor Jung Hae In is set to reprise his role as Private Ahn Joon Ho in the upcoming season 2 of the military drama.
Actor Jung Hae In has treated his fans with his handsome visuals once again. Sharing a photo from the sets of the upcoming season 2 of the Netflix series D.P. he sent the internet into a frenzy with his looks.
Jung Hae In
In a new update on his Instagram account, the South Korean star shared a photo wearing the military uniform as seen in the show. Back in a buzz cut, possibly following the completion of Connect- his upcoming project with Miike Takashi, he looked ready to take on his famed role. He captioned the post with “Revealing the set of D.P. season 2. I mean to say see you again tomorrow”, this has raised the expectations about the upcoming updates for the show. Jung Hae In starred as Private Ahn Joon Ho in the Netflix military drama D.P. Based on a webtoon, the story follows the military police, also known as the Deserter Pursuit, who have the job of catching hold of military deserters.
D.P.2
On December 14, 2021, a few months after season 1 had completed airing, D.P.2 was confirmed to be renewed for the next season. Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan will be renewing their roles as Ahn Joon Ho and Corporal Han Ho Yeol, respectively. Interestingly, the Netflix Korea account has replied to Jung Hae In’s post with, “Why is it only the 9th day, why?” possibly indicating 9 November, which is the day of the update. The urgency in the comment suggests that more content is soon to follow along with the impending announcement of the premiere date.
The first season’s ending saw Ahn Joon Ho crossing the yellow line beyond which a military personnel is not allowed. As he began walking further away, it looked likely that he would soon become a deserter himself. What surprises await the fans in D.P.2? Stay tuned to find out.
