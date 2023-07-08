Jung Hae In, Son Seok Koo, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Kim Sung Kyun share glimpse of stronger comradeship in D.P. 2

The series D.P. 2 is based on a webtoon and follows a specialized military squad tasked with tracking down deserters. The upcoming season will see the return of director Han Jun Hee and the main cast, including Jung Hae In, Kim Sung Kyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Son Seok Koo. Additionally, Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Hyun, and Choi Hyun Wook will join the ensemble for the new season.

What does season D.P.2 have in store?

Season 2 focuses mainly on the Military Police Investigation Division's situation. It explores the unaltered reality following the incident involving Private Cho Seok Bong. The Republic of Korea Army Headquarters' intervention raises expectations of potential new developments.

With Han Ho Yeol hospitalized, Sergeant Park Beom Gu facing discipline, and Lieutenant Lim Ji Seop ordered to relocate, An Jun Ho encounters a new successor wearing Ho Yeol's windbreaker. Jung Hae In emphasizes the introduction of new characters, leading to fresh dynamics. Koo Kyo Hwan hints at a change in the performance of the D.P. unit duo, as they now meet on weekends instead of throughout the week.

Evolving friendship and stronger comradeship

The second season brings attention to the new combinations of characters. Park Beom Gu and Lim Ji Seop, who have been through a lot together, set aside their past and begin to cooperate. Private Jun Ho and Lieutenant Ji Seop also embark on a new mission as a team.

Kim Sung Kyun highlights the evolving relationship between Beom Gu and Ji Seop, suggesting that viewers will find it intriguing to witness the changes and deeper connection between them. Son Seok Koo adds to the anticipation by expressing how the characters have transitioned from opposing sides to comrades-in-arms after colliding with Sergeant Park Beom Gu's contrasting ideas in the first season. D.P. 2 is scheduled for release on July 28.

