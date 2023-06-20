Jung Hae In starrer Netflix military drama D.P. 2 confirms premiere date with first teaser poster

Season 2 of the eagerly anticipated drama D.P., which captivated critics, media, and viewers, will air on July 28. The second season of the Netflix series D.P. follows Junho (Jung Hae In) and Hoyeol (Koo Kyo Hwan), members of the arrest team who have left the military and are constantly confronted with absurdities and unchanging reality.

D.P.:

The drama D.P., which came out in August 2021, was well received and loved by viewers for its novel subject matter, the group of deserters, the excellent performance of attractive characters and actors, and a story that sharply illuminates the violence and absurdity in the military, which can be considered a representation of society. D.P. was chosen as the Main 10 Best Global Television programs by the New York Times in 2021, won the Best Picture Award in the television classification at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, and won the Best Picture Awards at the first Blue Dragon Drama Awards.

The poster:

The shocking scene that occurred at the conclusion of season 1 can be seen in the officially released launch poster. Cho Seok Bong's friend Kim Roo Yi reads Seok Bong's news and fires at the seniors who are harassing him. Not only Cho Seok Bong, but others also experienced absurdity and tragedy on a daily basis. Even though a lot has happened, Season 2 begins once more in a reality where nothing has changed. It will continue with Season 1, according to Jung Hae In, who is reprising his role as Ahn Joon Ho. The viewers will be able to see a story that is more dense and deeper because there are still stories that are not finished and parts that need to be resolved.

The drama:

D.P. has been loved by people from South Korea for its portrayal about a section of society that many celebrate but they don’t know how brutal it can be. Global audiences love the drama for the acting skills of Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan and others as well as the pacing of the story. All the fans are excited to see them together on screen again, which will be July 28.

ALSO READ: OMEGA X to hold in-person fan sign events as last commitments to former agency SPIRE Entertainment

Advertisement