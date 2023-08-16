Jung Hae In tops August Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Jo In Sung, Son Suk Ku and others follow
Jung Hae In has come out as no. 1 in August’s Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings while Jo In Sung, Son Suk Ku and others are in the top 30 of the list.
Jung Hae In came out as no. 1 in August’s Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings while Moving’s Jo In Sung and D.P. 2’s Son Suk Ku ranked no. 2 and 3, respectively. These rankings are calculated by several indexes using brand data from customer consumption, participation value, communication index, social values and more. It is used to see how each star has fared in the month through the dramas and movies that they participated in.
The top 30 ranks in August Movie Star Brand list:
Jung Hae In
Jo In Sung
Son Suk Ku
Ha Jung Woo
Lee Byung Hun
Ma Dong Seok
Park Bo Young
Go Min Si
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Tae Ri
Go Won Hee
Yum Jung Ah
Park Seo Joon
Gong Yoo
Jeon Hye Jin
Lee Joon Hyuk
Go Yoon Jung
Kang Ki Young
Lee Jung Jae
Cha Seung Won
Kim Sun Young
Lee Jong Suk
Han Hyo Joo
Hyun Bin
Park Sung Woong
Lee Je Hoon
Ahn Sung Ki
Seo In Guk
Jung Woo
Song Joong Ki
Jung Hae In’s activities:
Recently, Jung Hae In confirmed to participate in a travel reality show with close friend and popular actor Im Siwan. The show follows these ‘88 buddies travel around Scotland to try whiskey and other fun adventures. Since they are whiskey lovers, this place turns out to be their favorite place! In some teasers, one can see how close they are. They constantly tease each other and serve different purposes as a duo. Im Siwan is a great English speaker so he makes friends with Scottish residents. He is also the travel coordinator for the trip while Jung Hae In plays the role of the protector. He takes care of Im Siwan during the trip.
