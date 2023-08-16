Jung Hae In tops August Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Jo In Sung, Son Suk Ku and others follow

Jung Hae In came out as no. 1 in August’s Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings while Moving’s Jo In Sung and D.P. 2’s Son Suk Ku ranked no. 2 and 3, respectively. These rankings are calculated by several indexes using brand data from customer consumption, participation value, communication index, social values and more. It is used to see how each star has fared in the month through the dramas and movies that they participated in.

The top 30 ranks in August Movie Star Brand list:

Jung Hae In

Jo In Sung

Son Suk Ku

Ha Jung Woo

Lee Byung Hun

Ma Dong Seok

Park Bo Young

Go Min Si

Kim Hye Soo

Kim Tae Ri

Go Won Hee

Yum Jung Ah

Park Seo Joon

Gong Yoo

Jeon Hye Jin

Lee Joon Hyuk

Go Yoon Jung

Kang Ki Young

Lee Jung Jae

Cha Seung Won

Kim Sun Young

Lee Jong Suk

Han Hyo Joo

Hyun Bin

Park Sung Woong

Lee Je Hoon

Ahn Sung Ki

Seo In Guk

Jung Woo

Song Joong Ki

Jung Hae In’s activities:

Recently, Jung Hae In confirmed to participate in a travel reality show with close friend and popular actor Im Siwan. The show follows these ‘88 buddies travel around Scotland to try whiskey and other fun adventures. Since they are whiskey lovers, this place turns out to be their favorite place! In some teasers, one can see how close they are. They constantly tease each other and serve different purposes as a duo. Im Siwan is a great English speaker so he makes friends with Scottish residents. He is also the travel coordinator for the trip while Jung Hae In plays the role of the protector. He takes care of Im Siwan during the trip.

