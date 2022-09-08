Jung Hae In’s Connect to release at Busan International Film Festival: Release date, episode details inside

The latest update has come from the globally known Busan International Film Festival or BIFF as it is popularly known. ‘Connect’ has been announced as one of the shows selected to be screened at the ‘On Screen’ section of the festival set for TV series. It will be played during the festival on October 6 and 7 in Busan.

All eyes are on Korean actor Jung Hae In for his next challenging pick. Revered Japanese film director Miike Takashi has been roped in for the Disney special ‘ Connect ’ starring Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Hye Joon.

Penned by Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam, the show runs over the story of a man named Dong Soo. Played by Jung Hae In, he is a ‘Connect’ who gets kidnapped. After having his eyes removed and transplanted to a serial killer, he has terrifying visions.

Go Kyung Pyo plays the role of the serial killer Jin Seop who lives with two identities and goes around the city of Seoul planning heinous murders. Kim Hye Joon will embody a mysterious woman named Lee Rang.

Meanwhile, the show has been picked up for a run of 6 episodes, being produced by Studio Dragon with each part having 45 mins of showtime. Disney+ will be broadcasting the show internationally as its original. ‘Connect’ is said to premiere for the worldwide audiences in December while no release date has been confirmed so far. Jung Hae In is expected to once again hit the ball out of the park with his exceptional acting, this time, alongside a globally recognised director who is making his Korean-language debut.

