Jung Hae In’s OST Words I Couldn’t Say for Love Next Door set to release on October 5

Jung Hae In has been announced as the OST singer of the K-drama Love Next Door. He will be singing the seventh and final track of the show. Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. The plot of the story follows two distant friends meeting each other again.

On September 30, 2024, the production team of Love Next Door announced that the final OST of the show will be sung by Jung Hae In. Titled Words I Couldn’t Say, the track will be released on October 5, 2024, on all platforms. Moreover, the song was also played during the K-drama’s 14th episode. The song is described as a touching ballad highlighted by acoustic guitar melodies. Its lyrics convey a love that has stayed constant from the first encounter to the present.

The story of the show revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.