Jung Hae In & Jisoo add glamour to ‘Snowdrop’ press con; BLACKPINK members show support

The stars seem to have descended the face of earth as the world met with Im Suho and Eun Young Ro! On December 16, the cast of JTBC’s upcoming drama ‘Snowdrop’ attended the online press conference ahead of the premiere. The lead cast seemed to be in good spirits as the media snapped away at the main couple, Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who stole all the attention.

Actor Jung Hae In was his dapper self in a crisp black suit, complete with a sparkly cross on one of the lapels. Form fitting and very suave, as is the norm for the charming man, he fit the role of the college graduated, masters aspiring agent. Clean and slicked back, his hair only added to the hotness quotient.

Jisoo on the other hand was every bit the fashionista in a black mini dress that flared out mig-thigh. Ruffles graced the ends of her outfit and a nonchalant knot sat prettily in the middle. Knit sleeves and a pointed pair of heels added the sleek edge to what could have been a simple outfit. With light makeup and her shiny, flowy hair, we are sure everyone felt blinded by her beauty.

Fellow BLACKPINK members extended their support for eonni Jisoo by resharing her post on their stories. Rosé called her pretty and wished for the success of ‘Snowdrop’, meanwhile Jennie called her by her character’s name and expressed how eagerly she’s waiting for the show. Lisa is said to have texted Jisoo showing her support.

‘Snowdrop’ is set to premiere on December 18 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

