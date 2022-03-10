Jung Hae In offered a role alongside Kang Ha Neul in new drama; Youn Yuh Jung & Son Ye Jin in talks to join

Upcoming K-drama ‘Trees Die on Their Feet’ seems to have a star-studded cast in the making. After the confirmation of actor Kang Ha Neul having accepted the role of one of the crucial characters, the latest reports reveal that ‘Something In The Rain’ fame Jung Hae In has been reached out.

According to media reports, Jung Hae In has been offered the role of Bae Dong Jae, the heir of a conglomerate. As a chaebol son, he is expected to take on a fresh approach of being a man with sharp words, which may appear rude but are in fact backed by logic and common sense. Though unlikeable at times, he has a naturally aloof vibe and can be recognized to be from a noble family with just one look.

The story of the drama is based around a North Korean woman who has very little time left in her life and a young man who pretends to be her grandson. Kang Ha Neul has accepted the role of Yoo Jae Heon and will be the one acting as the grandson. It was previously revealed that ‘Minari’ fame Youn Yuh Jung has been approached for the role of the old lady while Son Ye Jin has been offered the role of her granddaughter.

Jung Hae In was last seen in the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ opposite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in her debut lead role.

