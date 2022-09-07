Jung Hae In’s ‘Connect’ CONFIRMED to premiere in December; Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Hye Joon join as cast

Actor Jung Hae In is planning to take the K-dramaland by storm once again! On September 7, it was confirmed that Jung Hae In will be taking the lead spot in the upcoming thriller titled ‘Connect’. The series will be adapted from a webtoon of the same name and dips its toes into futuristic elements as the concept of immortal beings is explored. They are referred to as ‘Connect’ in the new forms.

Jung Hae In is set to embody Dong Soo, a Connect himself. He is kidnapped by organ hunters who steal his eye and sell it off. The person with Dong Soo’s eye turns out to be a serial killer and causes havoc in the country after receiving the transplant. Dong Soo plans on chasing after the criminal.

Go Kyung Pyo will take up the role of Jin Seop. The man is someone with two sides to his existence. As a professional, he is the perfect coworker. However, after his office hours, he has a disturbing and flip personality. He is likely to act as the antagonist of the show. Kim Hye Joon is set to join the lineup as Dong Soo’s assistant Lee Rang. She is aware of Connect’s secrets and will play a crucial part in the storyline.

‘Connect’ will be popular Japanese director Takashi Miike’s first Korean project. Having previously worked on multiple well-received programs, he is expected to showcase his keen eye for details once again. ‘Connect’ will reportedly premiere in December.

