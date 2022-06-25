Jung Hae In’s roles in Something in the Rain, Snowdrop, D.P. & more: Which is your favourite?

Actor Jung Hae In is known for his skilled and versatile acting. From a sweet and warm guy (‘Reply 1988’, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’) to a fierce soldier (‘Prison Playbook’) and more, Jung Hae In can embrace any role with equal ease!

The actor officially debuted through the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014. Following this, he had a slew of supporting and main roles, which pushed his popularity to the top, like his cameo in ‘Reply 1988’, his second lead role in ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and more. With 2018, came Jung Hae In’s first lead role, in the series ‘Something in the Rain’, opposite Son Ye Jin.

Recently, it was confirmed that the talented actor will be reprising his role in season two of ‘D.P.’. While we await Jung Hae In’s return, we’ve put together a fun way for you to revisit some of the actor’s memorable roles, in the form of a poll.

Take the poll, below: