Jung Hae In to sing OST for ‘Snowdrop’? Actor teases fans with a music sheet in new update

The world might not be ready for this one afterall! Actor Jung Hae In stars as Im Suho in the political romance drama ‘Snowdrop’ and while the show has been in hot waters ever since its inception, the acting of its leads, Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been appreciated by the audiences.

Well it seems like another super plan might be in the works as the actor shared a sneaky look into his shenanigans from what appears to be a studio. The image is that of a music sheet with the chords of the melodious song ‘NOW AND FOREVER’ on it, composed and sung by American singer Richard Marx. The keys to the starting lyrics “Whenever I’m weary, from the battles that rage in, Sometimes I just hold you, too caught up in me” can be seen on the paper.

Soon after his post, fans began speculating that this might be the next OST for the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ and we think it makes complete sense. Beginning from a soft confession, the song transcends to a passionate beat that is in tandem with the ongoing storyline of the show. Just thinking of Jung Hae In using his honey-toned voice to a track has everyone excited and we cannot blame them.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the last two episodes of ‘Snowdrop’ will be aired consecutively on January 30 from 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) as opposed to the original schedule of the show ending on February 5.

In hopes that Jung Hae In has indeed recorded a special OST, we can only reimagine so much. Watch the original below.

