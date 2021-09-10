Jung Hae In in talks to star in upcoming drama ‘Connect’ with director Takashi Miike; Agency comments

Talent meets talent! On September 10, it was reported that actor Jung Hae In has been approached for starring in a new work called ‘Connect’ helmed by the famous Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike who is known for his contribution to films like Audition (1999), Ichi the Killer (2001) and 13 Assassins (2010). Jung Hae In’s agency confirmed the news.

Following initial reports, FNC Entertainment, the label that manages Jung Hae In officially confirmed them. A representative of the agency commented, “Jung Hae In has been offered a role in director Takashi Miike’s ‘Connect’ and is currently reviewing the offer.”

‘Connect’ (literal title) is said to be a story about a mysterious man whose body parts get stolen by organ hunters. The character will develop a connection to a person who receives the organ transplant.

Jung Hae In was recently spotted in Netflix original series ‘D.P.’ alongside Koo Kyo Hwan acting as private An Jun Ho, a soldier who enter the mandatory military service taking on the role of a D.P. (Deserter Pursuit). The series was met with praise as people sympathised with the tough situations during Korean men’s enlistment.

Anticipation is also high for Jung Hae In’s role in the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo where he will become a German raised college student hiding a secret, Im Soo Ho. His precious characters in ‘Prison Playbook’, ‘Something In The Rain’ and ‘One Spring Night’ have also been immensely loved.

This will be director Takashi Miike’s first Korean drama venture.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The cast of 'D.P.' discuss key takeaways, making the drama more 'humanistic' & why they would date Jung Hae In

Which is your favourite Jung Hae In role? Let us know below.