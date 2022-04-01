Jung Hae In: Top 5 roles feat Snowdrop, Something in the Rain, D.P & more

Twinkling eyes, a kind smile, humble demeanor and a flush of talent, these are the many things one gets to absorb from a brief look at the 34-year-old star. Jung Hae In has slowly climbed his way up the popularity ladder with meaningful cameos in superhit dramas ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ or ‘Goblin’. And soon as he began taking up bigger roles, the world was his oyster and he marvelled at them all. Take a look at some of our favourites.

Prison Playbook:

The earlier second lead with a charming appearance stood as an imprisoned soldier in ‘Prison Playbook’. Though his overall kind attitude was a constant on the show, it was the hint of a refreshing attempt of change in genres when he donned camouflage that piques the audiences’ interest.

Something in the Rain:

The start of the golden era for Jung Hae In. Alongside Son Ye Jin, the actor, became the perfectly responsible young man with a crush on his sister’s best friend. The world doted on the lovestory transcending all expectations as he took over the roamance genre with his honey voice.

One Spring Night:

The sweet young boy was a father this time. His portrayal of broken but hopeful relationships brought him due applause from fans who once again sought sincerity in his loving eyes. Romance became Jung Hae In’s forte soon enough.

D.P:

A whiplash of change at the hands of Jung Hae In who now stood as police with aims to catch deserters from the army. Gritty and realistic, fans awaited this new side of him and welcomed it with hooting and calls for more.

Snowdrop:

Only Jung Hae In can blend love and hate so wonderfully. Portraying as a North Korean spy, his lovestory with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo became a hot topic on the drama’s release. Emotions at par with each scene, Jung Hae In had cemented himself in the minds and hearts of the viewers.

