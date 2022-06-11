Jung Ho Yeon spills on her death scene in Squid Game: I was so happy

Jung Ho Yeon and Sandra Oh have quite a few similarities between the two of them. The two have become fan favourites over time with each of their iconic roles, Jung Ho Yeon as Kang Saebyeok in ‘Squid Game’ and Sandra Oh as Christine Yang in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Both have moved to worldwide success as Jung Ho Yeon is set to star in English projects ‘The Governesses’ and ‘Disclaimer’ while Sandra Oh has soared with her fame through ‘Killing Eve’.

Being of Korean descent, Asian-Americans have found representation through them and continue to lavish praise on them. During a recent conversation for an interview with Variety, the two actresses sat down to speak about their experiences. On being asked about how the filming went about for ‘Squid Game’, Jung Ho Yeon revealed how mostly everything was shot in order to make sense of the sequence and how director Hwang Dong Hyuk led them, “He never let us act just like acting — he was always thinking of our character, each character. Maybe we were too much making jokes about that. So we didn’t feel that intense. We were more joyful to be intense, I think.”

She further continued to talk about her character Kang Saebyeok that meets death on the show saying, “Maybe it’s weird to say it, but while I’m shooting my death scene, I was so happy. It was the most comfortable scene I ever had. It’s because I’ve been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go, because I can understand. Maybe not fully, but I’m the one who can understand her most in this world, so I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn’t that bad or sad.”

