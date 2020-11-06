Jung Hyung Don takes hiatus due to recurring anxiety attacks; Comedian is ‘focusing on his treatment’

Jung Hyung Don’s agency FNC Entertainment recently announced that the comedian and talk show host will be taking an indefinite hiatus from all work projects due to his recurring anxiety.

Jung Hyung Don will reportedly be taking a hiatus to focus on his health. On November 5, his agency FNC Entertainment broke the news and issued a statement via Soompi: “Hello. This is FNC Entertainment. We have unfortunate news to share regarding Jung Hyung Don. We inform you that Jung Hyung Don will take a break from his television appearances for the time being for health reasons.”

They continued: “Recently, Jung Hyung Don experienced another worsening of his symptoms of anxiety, from which he has been suffering for a long time. Although he strongly wanted to continue filming, we consider the health of our artists as our utmost priority, and after considerable discussion with him, it was decided that he will rest. Jung Hyung Don will focus on recovering his health throughout his hiatus, and we as an agency will do everything we can to ensure he is able to focus entirely on his treatment. We ask for everyone’s support in order for Jung Hyung Don to recover his full health and gift everyone with smiles once more. Thank you.”

This is not the first time Jung Hyung Don will be taking a hiatus, in November 2015, Jung Hyung Don took a hiatus from all activities due to his anxiety disorder. He returned in September 2016 as an MC for Weekly Idol and has been active on television since then. Jung Hyung Don is a fixed cast member on multiple programs, including JTBC’s Carefree Kickers, KBS2’s Problem Child in House, IDOL on Quiz, KBS Studio K’s DONI SCHOOL, and Channel A’s My Golden Kids.

Credits :Soompi

