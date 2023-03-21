Jung Il Sung REVEALS how starring in The Glory changed his life for the better

Netflix's ‘The Glory,’ written by hit writer Kim Eun Sook, narrates the tale of a veteran plaintiff of brutal school violence who swears to get revenge on her bullies following her appointment as the elementary school homeroom teacher of her bully's child. Song Hye Kyo plays the vengeful protagonist Moon Dong Eun, and Lee Do Hyun portrays the complex male lead Joo Yeo Jeong.

Jung Sung Il in The Glory

Actor Jung Sung Il plays Ha Do Yeong in the show, who becomes entangled in Moon Dong Eun's vengeance as the husband of her tormentor Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon). The drama was released in two parts and received positive reviews from fans all over the world. Life has changed for the better as a result of the success of the drama's cast. With huge success, actor Jung Il Sung became instantly famous and a household name. Fans can't get enough of his stunning appearance. ‘Which I am grateful for,’ the actor said about the response while talking with Dazed Korea. ‘While I now have more to do, I'm getting offers for more diversified scripts and roles than ever before, and as an actor, it's significant that my variety of possibilities has widened,’ he explained.

About Jung Il Sung

Jung Il Sung is an actor under KeyEast entertainment and started his acting career in early 2000 while being a part of a number of movies and dramas and also made appearances in variety shows. He got his major breakthrough while playing the character Ha Do Yeong in ‘The Glory’. Prior to this, he was seen in drams like ‘Our Blues’, ‘Moonshine’ and ‘Bad and Crazy’ among others.

Apart from that it was reported that he has got another offer from Netflix. The forthcoming film ‘Jeon, Ran’ will be directed by Kim Sang Man, best known for his work on the film Midnight FM’, and produced by director Park Chan Wook (The Handmaiden) and Netflix.

‘Jeon, Ran’ is a historical martial arts action drama set in 1592, during the Japanese invasion of Korea.

We wish him continuous success in all his future projects and can't wait to see him embrace another character.

