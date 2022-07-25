Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri star in the first teaser poster for upcoming drama ‘Good Job’

On July 25, ENA released the teaser poster for the upcoming drama ‘Good Job’ featuring Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri. The exciting poster shows Yuri wearing round rimmed glasses in which featured Jung Il Woo dressed in a dark blue suit, surrounded by 100 American dollar bills. Jung Il Woo and Yuri’s knowing smirk carries secrets that have not been revealed yet.

Previously, Actors and crew including Jung Il Woo, Yuri, Eum Moon Seok, and Song Sang Eun attended the recently conducted script reading site and worked together for the first time. From the script reading to the endless laughter, the expectations for this broadcast were raised. First of all, Jung Il Woo will be playing the role of Nam Eun Seon Woo, a chaebol who has everything except a little lack of humanity in his natural reasoning ability. He drew the immersion of everyone who gathered at the scene by expressing the double life of Eun Seon Woo, who crosses over as the group president and a detective, with his delicate acting skills.

Kwon Yuri drew attention by preparing Don Sera, a professional who has super vision, in her own color. Although she is able to see clearly even at a distance of more than 1km, Don Sera's sincere and strong side, who hides it and works hard for a living, was perfectly portrayed through Kwon Yuri. Above all, the chemistry between Jung Il Woo and Kwon Yuri, who rose to the water in the second meeting, was impressive. Meanwhile, 'Good Job' is scheduled to air for the first time in August following 'Extraordinary Lawyer Lawyer Woo Young Woo'.

