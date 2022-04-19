Jung Il Woo & Kwon Yuri to reunite after a year for the upcoming romance drama ‘Good Job’

According to Nine Ato Entertainment and SM Entertainment on April 19th, Jung Il Woo and Kwon Yuri will play the lead roles in 'Good Job' and work together once again. The two have led the box office success by breaking the MBN channel's highest ratings multiple times through the drama 'Bossam - Steal The Fate' in 2021.

'Good Job' is a work that depicts the romance between a chaebol with a double life and a woman with super vision, and is scheduled to be aired on the ENA channel in the second half of 2022. Jung Il Woo will play Eun Seon Woo, who lives a double life between a chaebol and a detective, and Kwon Yuri will play Don Se Ra, who has lived a life hiding her super vision.

Kwon Yuri debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation (and later its subgroup Girls' Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, she has acted in several television dramas such as ‘Fashion King’ (2012), ‘Local Hero’ (2016), ‘Innocent Defendant’ (2017), ‘Dae Jang Geum Is Watching’ (2018), and ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’ (2021). In 2013, she made her film debut in ‘No Breathing’. In 2018, she made her debut as a soloist with her first extended play ‘The First Scene’.

Jung Il Woo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the sitcom ‘Unstoppable High Kick’ (2006), and the television dramas ‘The Return of Iljimae’ (2009), ‘49 Days’ (2011), ‘Cool Guys, Hot Ramen’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016).

