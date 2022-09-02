Jung Il Woo’s ‘Good Job’ pulls ahead of Ji Sung’s ‘Adamas’ in ratings; ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ rises slightly

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, on September 2nd, the 4th episode of ENA's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Good Job', which aired on the 1st, recorded 3.2% nationwide. This is a slight increase from the 2.3% recorded in the last three episodes, and also broke its own highest ratings.

‘Good Job’ pulls ahead of ‘Adamas’ to become the most-watched drama in the Wednesday-Thursday dramas. The 12th episode of tvN's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas' recorded an average of 3.0% and a maximum of 3.6% for households in the metropolitan area, and recorded an average of 3.0% and a maximum of 3.5% for households nationwide. On the same day, the 8th episode of the KBS 2TV drama 'If You Wish Upon Me’ dropped slightly to 2.4%.

The drama follows Eun Seon Woo (Jung Il Woo) who is extremely smart and surprisingly athletic. He owns and runs Eun Kang Group, which is the biggest company in Korea. He also secretly runs a private detective office as a private detective. He is gentle, but sometimes arrogant. Don Sera (Kwon Yuri) was born with hyperacuity. To hide her condition, she always wears glasses.She uses her ability to secretly help people. Even though she is poor, she is bright and doesn't hesitate to help others.

‘Adamas’ is about Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and Song Soo Hyun (Ji Sung) are twin brothers. Ha Woo Shin is a best-selling mystery novelist and Song Soo Hyun is a prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutors' Office. 22 years ago, when they were children, their step-father was killed. Now, they discover that their birth father is the person that killed their step-father and he received the death sentence.

