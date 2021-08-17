Jung Il Woo’s popular sitcom ‘High Kick’ CONFIRMS cast and crew reunion for THIS date

On the 17th, an official from MBC said, "The 'DocuFlex - Country Diary 2021' team is preparing to meet the performers of 'High Kick', which ended in July 2007, is a sitcom that comically deals with the daily life of a family of three generations and stars Lee Soon-jae, Na Moon-hee, Park Hae-mi, Jung Jun-ha, Kim Hye-sung, Jung Ilwoo, Choi Min-yong, Shinji, Seo Min-jung, Park Min-young, Kim Bum, etc.

The story revolves around Lee Yoon Ho, a motorcycle maniac who engages in many fights at school and is known for his high kick, and Lee Min Ho, who enjoys spending time on scale models and web blogs, are brothers born a year apart but attending the same class at school. These two portray completely opposite Korean teenage characters in a comical way. And of course, there's the rest of the family. Their father who was a full-time stock investor and since being laid-off from work, had still remained optimistic and reckless. Their mother, an oriental medicine doctor and always overly confident; their grandfather, who loves money more than anything in the world; their grandmother, who is always defeated by her daughter-in-law in ongoing status quarrels, are some of them. Their uncle Lee Min Yong is a 27-year-old single dad. After going through a premature marriage and an early divorce, he enjoys his life back in the dating scene with his half-single and half-married status, while continuing to encounter emotionally-involved moments with his ex-wife Shin Ji at times. High Kick is a situation comedy, which portrays the everyday lives of the main characters colliding with each other in a comical way. However, at a certain point, the surprising mysteries of their seemingly-normal surrounding characters begin to unravel one by one.

Previously, in MBC's 6th anniversary special, 'DocuFlex - Country Diary 2021', the current status of the cast and the meeting site were revealed. Actors and their families appeared and gathered topics, and 'High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged' broke the highest rating of 'Docu Plex' itself with a rating of 6.3% based on households in the metropolitan area. Attention is focused on the performance that the cast of 'High Kick' will show again.

