Jung Il Woo, SNSD’s Yuri, Eum Moon Suk & more have multiple identities in character posters for ‘Good Job’

ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Good Job' released a poster with a four-person character poster on August 18th. 'Good Job', which will be broadcast for the first time on August 24, is a romance investigative drama about super chaebol detective Eun Seon Woo (Jung Il Woo) and super-sighted trainee Don Sera (Kwon Yuri).

Through this character poster, you can see the faces of the four main characters Eun Seon Woo, Don Sera, Yang Jin Mo (Eum Mun Seok), and Sana Hee (Song Sang Eun) who go back and forth between their main character and secondary character. First of all, Eun Seon Woo (Jung Il Woo) character poster contains Eun Seon Woo, the president of a conglomerate who shows off his aura in a suit between Eun Seon Woo, who had various appearances when he was a detective.

When investigating as a detective, the appearance of him transforming into various shapes to hide his identity stimulates interest. At the same time, the copy in the poster, "Can't a chaebol be a detective?" shows his confidence in perfectly owning the two identities of a chaebol and a detective. Next, Don Sera (Kwon Yuri) robs the eyes of a junior high school student who exudes a vintage feel, and a super-sighting maid who takes off her glasses and shows off her sharp eyes.

In the drama, Don Sera is a person who usually hides her super vision with glasses, but uses her super vision when necessary. So, we wonder in what situations Don Sera uses her super vision, and what is the scope of her super vision. In the play, Eun Seon Woo's best friend Yang Jin Mo (Eum Moon Seok) draws attention as a hacker with earphones and a tablet PC among the lawyers who wear a suit and smile full of trust. With legal knowledge and hacking skills, he is an all-round character who will show his abilities from solving legal problems to collecting information and destroying evidence for Eun Seon Woo. Lastly, Don Sera's best friend San Hee (Song Sang Eun) draws attention by transforming from a bakery owner holding bread and smiling elegantly to a strong older sister wearing a leather jacket.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.