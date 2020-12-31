Jung Ilhoon LEAVES BTOB effective immediately after reports broke of his marijuana use

Cube Entertainment recently announced that BTOB member Jung Ilhoon has now left the group after reports broke of his marijuana use. Scroll down for details.

South Korean rapper and music sensation Ilhoon has left his no-former band BTOB, of which he has been a part of since 2012, after being caught using marijuana. Cube Entertainment recently announced the news of his departure via Soompi. In their official statement, the agency started off by issuing an apology to fans and media and raising concern regarding their star artist Jung Ilhoon. They then informed fans by saying that the star himself regrets his behaviour and takes responsibility for disappointing fans and those who supported him through his journey.

They continued that Jung Ilhoon’s decision to leave BTOB as he doesn’t wish any harm or foul publicity of the group, that he so dearly loves. The statement then delivered the news and stated that the lead rapper of the group will no longer be a part of it, effective immediately.

Cube Entertainment then ensured fans and the media that they take full responsibility for this situation and will support the government agencies to look into the matter with 100% cooperation. They then concluded their statement and revealed that the group BTOB will continue their band activities with six members, and they will do their best to win the love of fans over the period. The agency concluded by apologising once again to the fans who have showered unwavering love and support to the band since its inception.

If you didn’t know, Jung made his debut in music back in 2010, almost a decade ago, with his song I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better. By 2011, Jung, the singer was unofficially a part of BTOB and also made his acting debut in the JTBC sitcom, I Live in Cheongdam Dong. In 2012 Jung then debuted as the main rapper of the group BTOB in 2012. The group made their official debut on Mnet's M!

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun signs FIRST drama after The King: Eternal Monarch; Actress to lead Yumi’s Cells webtoon adaptation

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×