Jung Jin Young and Park Sung Woong starrer hit fantasy movie ‘The Dude in Me’ to be made into drama

On July 16, a film investment, production and distribution company, The Contents On (TCO), announced the idea of ​​dramatizing the movie 'The Dude in Me' through the writer community and related sites on the 16th.The Naver Café Writers Group, a community of writers with more than 100,000 members, recorded more than 2,500 views within five days of posting the contest notice, drawing the attention and expectations of writers for the contest. The fantasy thriller movie is about a crawling robbery that takes place when a bullied high school student and an elite gangster change bodies.

Through this contest, TCO is recruiting new and established writers for novel ideas to produce an upgraded drama that goes beyond the fun and emotion of movies. Based on the movie, they are looking for the drama synopsis with the motif of a different worldview expansion or the fantasy setting of the movie. In the format of more than 8 episodes and no more than 16 episodes based on 60 minutes, any writer can submit a plan including the overall plot with the intention, synopsis for each episode, character introduction as well as ending and the applicant's resume. Through this contest, the strategy is to create a fresh drama that will bring a fresh look to OTT dramas with the novel ideas of the rookie writers.

In addition, a TV and OTT mini-series drama script contest will be held. Any TV or OTT mini-series drama script that is freely created regardless of genre or subject matter is open to the public. In both categories, the best work is given a prize money of 10 million won and an artist contract, and the excellent work is given a prize money of 5 million won and a writer contract. Even if they are not selected as winners, applicants who pass a certain criteria will be given the opportunity to participate in other TCO projects.

Jung Jin Young has kept himself busy with the new comedy thriller drama ‘Police University’ which will be taking place on a police university campus and he will be playing the role of Kang Sun Ho, an accomplished computer hacker, who enters the university with his criminal records. The drama is set to release on August 9 and we cannot wait to see it!

ALSO READ: Jung Jinyoung talks about his character in ‘Police University’ and why he chose to star in it

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of TCO’s interesting approach? Share your thoughts and opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below