Jung Jinyoung talks about his character in ‘Police University’ and why he chose to star in it

While fans can’t wait for the premiere of the Kdrama ‘Police University’ on August 9 on Viki, Jung Jinyoung, starring as Kang Sun-Ho, the male lead in the drama, reveals interesting stories about why he chose to be a part of the series and throws light on the characteristics of Kang Sun-Ho. The actor will be starring opposite Krystal, who will be playing the role of Oh Kang-Hee, the female lead.

The drama revolves around an impulsive professor who has previously worked as a detective in multiple departments like cybercrime, violence, etc., and his two dedicated students, Kang Sun Ho, who is an intellectual and a hacker, and Oh Kang Hee who is an honest and wise character. The two students are involved in a muddled-up investigation and learn beyond what they could have imagined.

Jung Jinyoung reveals that his character is that of a boy who has no dreams or greed and he changes after meeting his professor. This subtleness of his character and the different plot of the series is what motivated him to star in the drama. He also revealed that he is similar to Kang Sun Ho as the character is very decisive in what he wants to do and has a shy personality. However, unlike Kang Sun Ho, Jin Young does not act shy or fool when around the people he likes.

The twenty-nine-year-old celebrity once again won our hearts with his modesty as he said that even though he is not cute, he is satisfied with his performance as the character he was starring in. Well perhaps, he hasn’t seen himself from the eyes of his fans.

The drama will premiere on August 9 on Viki.

