Jung Jinyoung to play single dad in contract marriage show Nice Woman Boo Se Mi; Jeon Yeo Been is negotiating for role

Former B1A4 member Jung Jinyoung is all set to take on a new avatar in upcoming romance comedy K-drama, Nice Woman Boo Se Mi. Reports of the same were made by K-media on February 5, following which an official confirmation came from his agency's side. A representative of Management Run revealed that he was indeed offered the lead role and that he has accepted the offer.

The agency responded to the media reports, saying, "Jinyoung has been cast as the lead in Nice Woman Boo Se Mi (This project) will allow him to showcase a new side of him that is different from his previous roles." They mentioned looking forward to him taking up the role. The drama has an interesting storyline with various kinds of characters. The plot isn't unilateral like most series.

It focuses on the titular character, poor female bodyguard Boo Se Mi, who gets in a contract marriage with an ailing, rich, old conglomerate, in the hopes of turning her life around. Due to being terminally ill and not having long to live, she expects to inherit his massive wealth after his demise. However, several scheming people have their eyes on the fortune. To keep away from them, she lies low under a new identity of Yeong Nan.

During her secret life, she comes across single father Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung), and the two of them get entangled in a special bond. The role of Boo Se Mi was offered to Jeon Yeo Been in October last year and she was considering the role. However, her agency is yet to comment on whether or not she will star in ENA's Nice Woman Boo Se Mi. She is currently basking in the success of her theatrical release, Dark Nuns, starring alongside Song Hye Kyo and Harbin, featuring Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook in lead roles.

If she confirms her participation in the upcoming 12-episode rom-com, fans will get to see her in a lighter role like A Time Called You (2023). The Monday-Tuesday drama is tentatively set to premiere in September. Its filming will start next month as per K-media reports.